Greenland: Several hundred people participated in a protest against foreign interference in Greenland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Several hundred people participated in a protest against foreign interference in Greenland. The protesters carried Greenlandic flags and posters with the inscription "USA Asu" (Stop USA) and shouted "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders"
Adding an article:
US pushes for three new Greenland bases, with ‘sovereign territory’ status on the table
The proposed bases would focus on maritime surveillance of Russian and Chinese activity.
https://www.arctictoday.com/us-pushes-for-three-new-greenland-bases-with-sovereign-territory-status-on-the-table/