Greenland: Several hundred people participated in a protest against foreign interference in Greenland

Several hundred people participated in a protest against foreign interference in Greenland. The protesters carried Greenlandic flags and posters with the inscription "USA Asu" (Stop USA) and shouted "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders"

Adding an article:

US pushes for three new Greenland bases, with ‘sovereign territory’ status on the table

The proposed bases would focus on maritime surveillance of Russian and Chinese activity.

https://www.arctictoday.com/us-pushes-for-three-new-greenland-bases-with-sovereign-territory-status-on-the-table/

