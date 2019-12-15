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One World Currency - Here it comes!
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86 views • December 15, 2019
Watch my videos in sequence to end up a good place I found on May 6th: (You're only saved if you're NOT afraid). Meanwhile, recognise lies and misinformation. I will highlight these in this series of videos. People are pushing what they hear with ZERO RESEARCH.
* SEE ECONOMIST 2019 VIDEOS FURTHER DOWN DESCRIPTION *
Mark Carney Bombshell Currency Announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLeji6EidI8
See stock market puke at 1:42
Libra-like currency proposal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La1ijhwdLio
Vigilant Citizen Explains the Cryptic Messages on 2019 Economist Magazine
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/the-economists-the-world-in-2019-is-full-of-cryptic-messages/
The Economist YouTube 2019 "predictions"
Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yTSyARcfjI
Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGh8-rVg65I
To order "Mel's Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: (085) 2478000 email: [email protected]
Sources I use
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07 Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Investment Watch Blog Recommended Truth Sources https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/
https://organicrealitygames.home.blog/2019/08/16/best-sources/
* SEE ECONOMIST 2019 VIDEOS FURTHER DOWN DESCRIPTION *
Mark Carney Bombshell Currency Announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLeji6EidI8
See stock market puke at 1:42
Libra-like currency proposal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La1ijhwdLio
Vigilant Citizen Explains the Cryptic Messages on 2019 Economist Magazine
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/the-economists-the-world-in-2019-is-full-of-cryptic-messages/
The Economist YouTube 2019 "predictions"
Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yTSyARcfjI
Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGh8-rVg65I
To order "Mel's Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: (085) 2478000 email: [email protected]
Sources I use
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07 Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Investment Watch Blog Recommended Truth Sources https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/
https://organicrealitygames.home.blog/2019/08/16/best-sources/
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