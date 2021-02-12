© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Electric Generator Replication (WITTS Technologies) - 1
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • February 12, 2021
This device is not defying any scientific laws! The Law of Conservation of Energy is referring to an ISOLATED system, read here http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conserva...
...but strictly isolated systems do NOT occur in nature.
Read here: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isolated...
The device presented in this video is NOT an isolated system. The additional energy is from Ground Zero / Quantum field.
For more information see this page: http://www.enlightenedtechnology.org/...
Another Independent Verification of some of WITTS' Technologies.
(Re-posted with author's permission.)
See also http://www.witts.ws/faq
Email us at [email protected]
...but strictly isolated systems do NOT occur in nature.
Read here: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isolated...
The device presented in this video is NOT an isolated system. The additional energy is from Ground Zero / Quantum field.
For more information see this page: http://www.enlightenedtechnology.org/...
Another Independent Verification of some of WITTS' Technologies.
(Re-posted with author's permission.)
See also http://www.witts.ws/faq
Email us at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.