11/29/2022 -- Large M5.9 Earthquake and swarm at Alberta Canada Oil + Gas Ops & Mauna Loa Update

This is (was) the largest earthquake in Alberta Canadas recorded Western history: the previous earthquake record was M5.4 from 2001.





Funny story on this earthquake.... the M5.9 struck and we all got the notice for it (really it was likely a M6.0)





The professionals downgraded it quickly to M4.8 ..... lol.... in the hopes to downplay it (most likely assumption). What I mean to say is, "we can't have the largest earthquake in Albertas recorded history be next to an oil + gas pumping operation, so what we're going to need to do is downgrade that one , ya know what I'm sayin'?!".





Professor Harold "Hairy" Potter from ACME petroleum waved his wand and said the magic words "EXPECTO PETROLEUM" ... and poof! The M5.9 became a mere 4.8.





Then something even more 'magical' happened! A huge swarm of aftershocks stuck the same location going from M4.0 up to M5.3 !





We would expect a swarm of aftershocks from M4.0 to M5.3 from a M6.0 original earthquake.





We would NOT expect a swarm of PROGRESSIVELY LARGER aftershocks....





Ironic how this seems to happen next to oil + gas pumping operations (not the earthquakes... but the downgrades !)





I'm not buying the whole M4.8 downgrade thing, and it really is getting suspicious to have this happen all the time -- what is this, time number 1000 or something ? No, wait, its more than that......





As for the rest of this update.... I address Hawaii's Mauna Loa fissure activity, and the flopped earthquake forecast for this week.





