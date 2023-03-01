oldSSaxon calls in about Florida house bill 269

After you watch this video Sign the petition at Change.org to 'STOP Housebill 269 in Florida', email your congressman, Governor Desantis and Florida (((congressman Randy Fine))) and SAY NO to Florida house bill 269 which will make our Freedom of Speech a FELONY punishable by 4 years in PRISON !
