Critical Race Theory's Biggest Threat

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While many parents are rightly calling out school boards for injecting Critical Race Theory, as well as the LGBT agenda, into their children's "education," author David Risselada explains that is just to prime them for later on. The real danger, according to Risselada is in the areas of colleges and universities. If you really want to understand CRT and how it is influencing young minds, as well as how to confront it, you won't want to miss this episode.
Pick up David's book here: https://amzn.to/3ACNGhM
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