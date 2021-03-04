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FULL SHOW: Dems Ram Through Radical Voting Reforms Turning Every Election Into 2020 Chaos
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30 views • March 04, 2021
Major news broadcast today as multiple globalist plans are being revealed and executed. The Paris Climate Accord is being implemented now under Biden which means every two years America will see a pandemic style shutdown and Texas winter storm style shutdown to “save the planet”. Democrat legislation is giving the government the power over your body is being proposed, as well as giving Washington D.C. all the levers of control over our elections. Young Pharaoh who was banned from CPAC joins to discuss what he believes was behind it and other developments. Owen Shroyer makes a shocking discovery about Anthony Fauci. Also, we ask the question, are aliens among us?
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