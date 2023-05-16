Wake Up! Timing Is Everything and There Are No Coincidences

As the end game draws near, those who do not share your best interests will attempt to disguise their actions using the deceptive concept of coincidence. Do not believe their lies about random chance or misdirected explanations of cause and effect. They have an agenda, and they will use any means at their disposal to achieve their desired outcome of world government. Prepare accordingly.
Music: Calm Before The Storm by Evgeny Bardyuzha
https://pixabay.com/music/pulses-calm-before-the-storm-16604/
The TimeKeeper Journeys on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.