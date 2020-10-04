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Life Liberty Levin October 4, 2020
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22 views • October 05, 2020
Mark and Ted Cruz discuss the Democrat’s use of SCOTUS to push an agenda that American voters reject. The Left’s agenda is to destroy the Constitutional Republic established by some of the finest minds in world history. A Republic established on the tenets of liberty.
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