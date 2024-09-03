Mike Adams sermon 012 - Deuteronomy 32:10 - Apples, Apricots and SUPERFOODS of the Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Biblical herbs for medicine and their uses. (0:00)
- Biblical references to apples and apricots as sources of natural medicine. (4:25)
- Apricot seeds as a potential cancer treatment, with cautions on dosage and safety. (13:19)
- Traditional Chinese medicine and the importance of whole foods vs isolated molecules. (18:06)
- Natural remedies for detoxifying the body through fruit fibers. (24:39)
- Strawberries' natural detoxifying properties. (28:40)
- Digestion, stomach acid, and milk consumption with a focus on raw vs. processed foods. (35:39)
- Natural healing through God's medicine. (40:00)
