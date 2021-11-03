X22 REPORT - “We Have To Bypass The Media In Order To Get Straight To The People”, House Of Cards

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“We Have To Bypass The Media In Order To Get Straight To The People”, House Of Cards
The [DS] is a house of cards and it is about to come crashing down. Trump is ready and prepared to bypass the media and big tech companies. The pandemic/vaccine narrative is falling apart, the fake news is now ready to cut Fauci loose. The truth will destroy the media. Candice Owens talks about a cyber pandemic, the playbook is known and once the [DS] cannot control the flow information we will see a communication blackout. Countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www,x22report.com site.
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