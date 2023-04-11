Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukranian Regime To Ban Filming Of Mass Graves In An Attempt To Hide Heavy Losses
83 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published Yesterday |

The queer jew, Zelensky regime carefully hides its losses suffered during the military operations in the Donbas. Amid the ongoing heavy fighting and the daily deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen, Ukrainian lawmakers proposed to ban filming and photographing cemeteries and mass graves of Ukrainian soldiers.The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a bill that prohibits photo and video filming of cemeteries and mass graves of fallen servicemen. Information about military graves should be declared a state secret. It is reported that the bill will be considered in May.

Keywords
plansfront linesukrainianon donbass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket