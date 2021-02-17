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Smirking Bill Gates Wages War Against Heating Fuel as Millions Shiver
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71 views • February 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the new climate crusade being led by the billionaire bio-warrior who foresaw and profited during the pandemic. We dissect his interview with “former” CIA intern Anderson Cooper and address the Communist manifesto fueling the globalists’ Great Reset and their religious quest for population control to save the world for themselves. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/16/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/smirking-bill-gates-wages-war-against-heating-fuel-as-millions-shiver
https://www.trunews.com/stream/smirking-bill-gates-wages-war-against-heating-fuel-as-millions-shiver
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