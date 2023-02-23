Demons & Deliverance 1: Introduction

May 14th, 2017

Pastor Dean begins a new series entitled "Demons & Deliverance." Too many Christians remain ignorant or AWOL on the subject of casting out demons, even though Jesus told us that it would be part of the ministry of the true church. Show me a church that does not cast demons out of people and I will show you a weak and deceived group of people. Christians must address their own demonic strongholds and cast them out in Jesus' name. And yes... Christians can have a demon IN them and need it cast out. It's time to wake up and cleanse ourselves from all unclean spirits so we can help others get free.