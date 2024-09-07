Please support our Sponsors!

Don’t just get a DNA test…Instead get one that then delivers individually designed supplements to match your DNA profile. Plus, as a Freedom Hub follower use our code and get a great discount! www.snipnutrition.com/freedomhub Use Code FHget10 and get $30 off!

Private Memberships Protect Top Healers

Featuring Morgan Phelps, VP, ProAdvocate Group

ProAdvocate.org, Facebook: Pro Advocate Group

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: ttps://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

When self-thinking Americans saw censorship and punishment for self-thinking doctors during the Plandemic, they eagerly listened to purveyors of a medical model that protected the best healers from corporate-led government goons.

Freedom Hub platformed then several vendors for Private Membership Associations (PMAs)(1), including Karla Dahlstrom, whose husband founded the group our speaker will talk about. Other PMA presenters have included integrated healer Dan Noffsinger (2), Mark Aubry’s Regenerative network (3) and banker Dan Wheeler (4). But expertise is lacking in this market and not all PMA vendors obtain the best outcomes for their maverick healing clients.

Superior healers need protection, whether via PMAs or otherwise. That’s because real healers threaten the profits of pHARMA, an industry whose products’ “side effects” sicken people, often turning them into lifelong, unwell customers. Integrative and natural healers in PMAs focus on finding the “root causes” of disease, so their patients feel better and don’t have to provide big payouts to hospitals, insurers and pHARMa. Thus, the need for PMA protection should be obvious.

With chronic disease having exploded from 10% of Americans in 1990 to more than 60% in 2017 (Rand study), people need better care. And there needs to be an end to the regulatory capture that enables Big Business to squash competition from better healers. Join the PMA discussion to see how it’s penetrating the market and protecting good care for discerning patients.

1. https://rumble.com/vl3svp-do-private-membership-assns.-provide-the-method-to-access-state-of-the-art-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

2. https://rumble.com/vjpppv-a-market-of-patients-want-alternative-treatments-is-the-answer-private-memb.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

3. https://rumble.com/v1k795z-who-wants-a-pill-pusher-for-primary-care-vs-the-state-of-the-art-in-integra.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

4. https://rumble.com/v1d80x5-pmas-private-membership-associations-to-allow-for-individualized-medical-ca.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp