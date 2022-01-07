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CHP Talks: Greg Hill, Free to Fly!
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86 views • January 07, 2022
January 6, 2022: Rod speaks with Greg Hill, co-founder of Free To Fly (freetofly.ca), a group of aviation professionals and passengers speaking with one voice to push back against mandatory vaccinations as a prerequisite for travel. They are passionate defenders of freedom, informed consent, and bodily autonomy. Greg has spent 30 years in aviation, first in the military (with multiple deployments around the world, including 3 to Afghanistan) then with a major Canadian airline. He has logged more than 13,000 hours flying and is now fighting for the freedom of all Canadians to make their own medical decisions and to travel without coercive restrictions.
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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