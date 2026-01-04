🚨SHOCKING: Erika Kirk Is a ROTHSTEIN? The Family Ties That Could BLOW the Charlie Kirk Case WIDE OPEN! 😱🔥





@RealCandaceO

– you NEED to see this video breakdown. It all starts making SENSE: Erika Kirk's hidden family lineage allegedly links her to the infamous Rothstein clan – notorious for fraud, crime syndicates, and even fixing the 1919 World Series (Arnold Rothstein, the OG mobster who funded drug/human trafficking networks and inspired Meyer Wolfsheim in The Great Gatsby).





But it gets DEEPER:





Erika's roommate/cousin? Nicole Rothstein – from a family swimming in shady money (Uncle Alan Rothstein: Involved in massive fraud schemes, defrauding hundreds of thousands, running ghost companies for money laundering, living in a $13M mansion despite "no real job").





Aunt Carla? Married to Jack Solomon (29 years older), a power player tied to Israeli orgs, Freemasonry (32nd degree Scottish Rite), AIPAC, casinos with fraud scandals, and even UVU (where Charlie was shot). Co-founder of Israeli orphanages, restored ancient sites in Jerusalem – screaming elite connections.





And the bombshell: Rothsteins directly related to... the ROTHSCHILDS? Currency manipulators, economic crashes, assassinations? "Scroll over and boom – connected." Coincidence? Nah, too many "facts presenting themselves."





Erika claimed no dating in NYC for 5 years? Lies – videos show her partying with Nicole. Obscured family tree? Redacted kids on genealogy sites, no pics of grandparents, Swedish name mix-ups. Is this why her mom's side is a black hole?





If true, Charlie might've been in a "Truman Show" setup – planted influences, manipulations. From stock fraud to political pulls, this family's history screams "thieves who get away with it."





We NEED that missing link! Help build the Rothstein family tree – connect Arnold to modern Rothsteins/Erika. Share tips below or DM me.





Massive shoutout to

@ScooperofCoop

, Be sure to FOLLOW Him! Also i highly highly suggest you watch his full documentary exposing EVERYTHING about

@MrsErikaKirk

and her family's deep ties to intelligence, child trafficking, the military ,Israel, the Freemasons, al the scandals, corruption, shell companies and more. It's so mind blowing and ties all the pieces together as to why I believe she was sent to be Charlie's handler.





This isn't coincidence – it's a DUCK. Quack quack. Wake up, open-source detectives: Charlie's truth hangs on this. Share if you're digging deeper! 👇





Source: https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/2007004227948745180