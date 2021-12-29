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“No Discernable Relationship” between Vaccines and Cases (Dr. Chris Martenson)
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61 views • December 29, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/28/coronavirus-vaccine-booster-shot-health-effects.aspx
https://www.youtube.com/embed/HeSJWGSnN8A?start=429&;wmode=transparent&rel=0
Dr. Chris Martenson discusses this finding in the attached video . As noted by Martenson, "the line goes the wrong way," meaning the more heavily "vaccinated" a population is, the worse things get.
As predicted over a year ago, we're now on an injection treadmill with no end in sight, and every single dose carries the risk of serious side effects, up to and including permanent disability and death. The only scientifically sound way out of this failed experiment is to stop. No more boosters.
Fortunately, it seems most Americans are starting to catch on, and so far, the fearmongering around Omicron has not resulted in a rush for boosters.17 According to an Axios/Ipsos poll conducted December 10 through December 13, 2021, 67% of unvaccinated respondents said Omicron makes no difference in their decision of whether to get vaccinated; 19% said it makes them more likely while 11% said it makes them less likely to get the shot.
Among respondents who already had received one or two doses, 59% said Omicron makes no difference in their decision to get a third dose; 36% said it makes them more likely and 5% said it makes them less likely to get it.
Considering the shots have been shown to deregulate your immune function, it would be wise to "just say no" to further boosters. Should you develop symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, remember there are safe and effective early treatment protocols, including the I-MASK+18 and I-MATH+,19 protocols, which are available for download on the COVID Critical Care website in multiple languages. Other protocols that have great success are:
The AAPS protocol
Tess Laurie's World Council for Health protocol
America's Frontline Doctors
Dr. Peter McCullough's Ambulatory Treatment of COVID-19
This is a load of information to review, especially if you are fatigued and sick with COVID or have a family member struggling. After reviewing all of these protocols, I believe the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance's protocol is among the easiest to follow. Below is a summary of that protocol, with minor amendments.
Also Availablle in Dr. Mercola's Article...
Pfizer Shot Reprograms Both Arms of Your Immune System
Repeated Vaccinations and the Risk of Autoimmunity
COVID Shots May Also Cause More Hazardous Variants
COVID Shots Stop Working Within a Few Months
Two Doses Aren't Enough
'Just Deal With' Booster Shots, Fauci Says
https://www.youtube.com/embed/HeSJWGSnN8A?start=429&;wmode=transparent&rel=0
Dr. Chris Martenson discusses this finding in the attached video . As noted by Martenson, "the line goes the wrong way," meaning the more heavily "vaccinated" a population is, the worse things get.
As predicted over a year ago, we're now on an injection treadmill with no end in sight, and every single dose carries the risk of serious side effects, up to and including permanent disability and death. The only scientifically sound way out of this failed experiment is to stop. No more boosters.
Fortunately, it seems most Americans are starting to catch on, and so far, the fearmongering around Omicron has not resulted in a rush for boosters.17 According to an Axios/Ipsos poll conducted December 10 through December 13, 2021, 67% of unvaccinated respondents said Omicron makes no difference in their decision of whether to get vaccinated; 19% said it makes them more likely while 11% said it makes them less likely to get the shot.
Among respondents who already had received one or two doses, 59% said Omicron makes no difference in their decision to get a third dose; 36% said it makes them more likely and 5% said it makes them less likely to get it.
Considering the shots have been shown to deregulate your immune function, it would be wise to "just say no" to further boosters. Should you develop symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, remember there are safe and effective early treatment protocols, including the I-MASK+18 and I-MATH+,19 protocols, which are available for download on the COVID Critical Care website in multiple languages. Other protocols that have great success are:
The AAPS protocol
Tess Laurie's World Council for Health protocol
America's Frontline Doctors
Dr. Peter McCullough's Ambulatory Treatment of COVID-19
This is a load of information to review, especially if you are fatigued and sick with COVID or have a family member struggling. After reviewing all of these protocols, I believe the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance's protocol is among the easiest to follow. Below is a summary of that protocol, with minor amendments.
Also Availablle in Dr. Mercola's Article...
Pfizer Shot Reprograms Both Arms of Your Immune System
Repeated Vaccinations and the Risk of Autoimmunity
COVID Shots May Also Cause More Hazardous Variants
COVID Shots Stop Working Within a Few Months
Two Doses Aren't Enough
'Just Deal With' Booster Shots, Fauci Says
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