CymaticFrequencyOfInfiniteEnergy/Serpent Eating Own Tail
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
42 followers
81 views • 10 months ago

You're looking at the specific frequency from which all life exists as its the actual depiction of the great dragon/the serpent eating its own tail which represents infinite free energy that we have paid for all whole lives when Tesla learned how to provide it to all of us for free but got took out because of it, cause he knew the deal

That part is an hour into the video

But the video is about starforts whereby mainstream belief is that were built for defense as forts when is such a bogus explanation and so this video explains it all when is no way they were done so intricately and precisely it's obvious that they don't want us to know were built by Tartaria's ancestors 

lieshistorymediastructuresancientmainstreamthousandstartariaintricatebuildingsgoogle earthunrealancestorsprehistoricprehistorystarforttartarianstartarusstarport
