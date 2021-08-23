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Tyranny-Tranny Prime Minister of New Zealand smoking Crack!.
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233 views • August 23, 2021
Oh the hypocrisy. This wo man with skeletal hands flipping you off, is, not making this up,a certified lunatic. She is an satan worshiper zionist communist witch that attends satanic rituals of the blood drinking kind. These are the people pushing the death vaxx. You see a satanic death cult that hates humanity is behind deadly certain death after 2 doses vaxx, that is also acts like a 5G activated micro chip. This vile person control freak has put all of New Zealand under house arrest. She told citizens not to look at other people or smile or talk or look at the sun. This death cult exists in all nations. They want you controlled and dead.
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