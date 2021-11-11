Shifting the Voting Patterns

Conservatives are celebrating after a gigantic, landslide victory in the Virginia elections. Well actually...no. It wasn't a landslide but that's what is being reported. The reality is that the Republican party won by about a 2 percent margin. This means that almost half of the population of Virginia votes, essentially, to support the socialistic agenda.



The left is good at organization. As for conservatives...well it hasn't been their strong-suit lately. Did you know there are Maoist organizations planted throughout America? They are here with a purpose: to promote the idea among the poor, minorities, and immigrants that free services are for all, and that there should be leveling of incomes. Organizations like these have been changing voting patters in favor of the democratic party. The question is, what can conservatives do to help combat this?



https://t.me/bannedvid