Big Sign: Antichrist Soon to Arrive?
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


May 2, 2024


With this new information we can see that the antichrist is soon to arrive. Part of the motivation for Israel to give the Palestinians a State, is in the agreement to get access back to the Tempe area – so that they can start animal sacrifices again. Red Heifers has arrived in Israel. Securing an unblemished Red Heifer is key to the first steps of restarting the Temple Service. This will allow Jews to pray at the Temple Mount which has not been done in over 2000 years.


00:00 - Intro

03:22 - Red Heifers

09:43 - Animal Sacrifice

12:16 - Hamas Blames Israel

19:15 - Summary

22:08 - The Next Judgment

27:17 - ProphecyClubGold

28:09 - Joseph’s Kitchen

28:52 - EMP Shield


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUSe1aczw9KQ/

