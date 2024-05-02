Big Sign: Antichrist Soon to Arrive?

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
May 2, 2024
With this new information we can see that the antichrist is soon to arrive. Part of the motivation for Israel to give the Palestinians a State, is in the agreement to get access back to the Tempe area – so that they can start animal sacrifices again. Red Heifers has arrived in Israel. Securing an unblemished Red Heifer is key to the first steps of restarting the Temple Service. This will allow Jews to pray at the Temple Mount which has not been done in over 2000 years.
00:00 - Intro
03:22 - Red Heifers
09:43 - Animal Sacrifice
12:16 - Hamas Blames Israel
19:15 - Summary
22:08 - The Next Judgment
27:17 - ProphecyClubGold
28:09 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:52 - EMP Shield
