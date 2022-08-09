The Book of First Peter, Chapters 1-5 (The Whole Book)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Peter's first letter, encouraging the churches, and exhorting them to endure trials and persecution with thanksgiving to God. Also, some very basic, primer type prepping info. As more of federal government is weaponized against Americans, expect troubles to accelerate. Take care and God bless you.