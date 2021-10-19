BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Arrest of Tommy Robinson
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
120 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 19, 2021
So, almost two weeks ago, Tommy Robinson was arrested for reporting on the trial of a Muslim rape gang. Why was he arrested? Why not other journalists? Why did he get 13 months in prison for doing what any journalist would do? Let's take a closer look at the situation.

Edit: AAAAAH SHIT I FORGOT THE PATRONS AGAIN FFFFFFFFF i'm sorry guys

Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku

SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku

My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku

My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming

My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku

SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9

Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku

-----

Sources:

Orwellian Police arrest Tommy Robinson for journalism 25.5.2018 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwitkPBsHdo

Tommy Robinson Arrested following Canterbury Court journalism for Rebel Media - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV1U2cWD_rk

Daily Mail: Ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson spared jail for contempt of court - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-4545794/Ex-EDL-leader-Tommy-Robinson-spared-jail-contempt-court.html

BBC: Huddersfield child sex inquiry sees 29 in court - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-39580591

Buzzfeed: Who Is Tommy Robinson And Why Has His Arrest Captivated The Right-Wing Media? - https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/tommy-robinson-arrest?utm_term=.pjkn5jMr0#.itzMElb3d

Judicial College: Reporting Restrictions in the Criminal Courts April 2015 (Revised May 2016) - https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/reporting-restrictions-guide-may-2016-2.pdf

Society Of Editors: Media organisations lose challenge on terror trial restrictions - https://www.societyofeditors.org/soe-news/09-february-2016/media-organisations-lose-challenge-over-terror-trial-media-restrictions

Lost Breitbart Article - http://archive.is/nC2ev

Lost Mirror Article - http://archive.is/zngXo

Lost Russia Today Article - http://archive.is/WwUjR

The Independent: Tommy Robinson arrested for 'breaching the peace' outside court during grooming trial - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/tommy-robinson-arrested-leeds-court-child-grooming-trial-edl-founder-latest-a8368821.html

Evening Standard: Tommy Robinson 'arrested while filming outside grooming trial' in Leeds - https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/tommy-robinson-arrested-while-filming-outside-grooming-trial-in-leeds-a3848486.html

Lauren Southern: Interview w/ Tommy's Team - What Happened That Day - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-OTJrb5TH0

Sikh Awareness Society: SAS reporting outside Leeds Court - 29 in court over 170 charges of sexual exploitation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsMWABPp7eU

peadophile grooming gang's trial start's - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wOtot5z7yA

huddersfield paedophile gang leeds crown court 11/05/2017 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hi14KjS03Zk

Yorkshire Evening Post: Police issue statement after 400 'free Tommy Robinson' protesters march in Leeds city centre - https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-police-issue-statement-after-400-free-tommy-robinson-protesters-march-in-leeds-city-centre-1-9190352

Independent: Tommy Robinson protest: Hundreds demonstrate in Downing Street after far-right figure arrested - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-protest-downing-street-whitehall-free-latest-arrest-police-a8371616.html

Protest in NYC - https://twitter.com/mathews_sun/status/1002603254616911872

Protest in Melbourne - https://twitter.com/WorlMedia/status/1002535779732803585

Flyer in Hollywood - https://twitter.com/RexValachorum/status/1003487380836265985

Fletchers' Shop in Sunderland - https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/1003987740818632704

Tommy Robinson mentioned in EU parlamentary debate by Marcel de Graaff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3CJHqStSg4

The London Economic: Millions of people unwittingly expose themselves as idiots - https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/satire/millions-of-people-unwittingly-expose-themselves-as-idiots/30/05/

Facebook: Police Persecution of Tommy Robinson - https://www.facebook.com/thetommyrobinson/videos/vb.381971441938916/1267955483340503/?type=2&;theater
Keywords
journalismukarrestfreespeech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy