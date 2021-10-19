© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Arrest of Tommy Robinson
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 19, 2021
So, almost two weeks ago, Tommy Robinson was arrested for reporting on the trial of a Muslim rape gang. Why was he arrested? Why not other journalists? Why did he get 13 months in prison for doing what any journalist would do? Let's take a closer look at the situation.
Edit: AAAAAH SHIT I FORGOT THE PATRONS AGAIN FFFFFFFFF i'm sorry guys
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
Orwellian Police arrest Tommy Robinson for journalism 25.5.2018 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwitkPBsHdo
Tommy Robinson Arrested following Canterbury Court journalism for Rebel Media - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV1U2cWD_rk
Daily Mail: Ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson spared jail for contempt of court - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-4545794/Ex-EDL-leader-Tommy-Robinson-spared-jail-contempt-court.html
BBC: Huddersfield child sex inquiry sees 29 in court - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-39580591
Buzzfeed: Who Is Tommy Robinson And Why Has His Arrest Captivated The Right-Wing Media? - https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/tommy-robinson-arrest?utm_term=.pjkn5jMr0#.itzMElb3d
Judicial College: Reporting Restrictions in the Criminal Courts April 2015 (Revised May 2016) - https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/reporting-restrictions-guide-may-2016-2.pdf
Society Of Editors: Media organisations lose challenge on terror trial restrictions - https://www.societyofeditors.org/soe-news/09-february-2016/media-organisations-lose-challenge-over-terror-trial-media-restrictions
Lost Breitbart Article - http://archive.is/nC2ev
Lost Mirror Article - http://archive.is/zngXo
Lost Russia Today Article - http://archive.is/WwUjR
The Independent: Tommy Robinson arrested for 'breaching the peace' outside court during grooming trial - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/tommy-robinson-arrested-leeds-court-child-grooming-trial-edl-founder-latest-a8368821.html
Evening Standard: Tommy Robinson 'arrested while filming outside grooming trial' in Leeds - https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/tommy-robinson-arrested-while-filming-outside-grooming-trial-in-leeds-a3848486.html
Lauren Southern: Interview w/ Tommy's Team - What Happened That Day - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-OTJrb5TH0
Sikh Awareness Society: SAS reporting outside Leeds Court - 29 in court over 170 charges of sexual exploitation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsMWABPp7eU
peadophile grooming gang's trial start's - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wOtot5z7yA
huddersfield paedophile gang leeds crown court 11/05/2017 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hi14KjS03Zk
Yorkshire Evening Post: Police issue statement after 400 'free Tommy Robinson' protesters march in Leeds city centre - https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-police-issue-statement-after-400-free-tommy-robinson-protesters-march-in-leeds-city-centre-1-9190352
Independent: Tommy Robinson protest: Hundreds demonstrate in Downing Street after far-right figure arrested - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-protest-downing-street-whitehall-free-latest-arrest-police-a8371616.html
Protest in NYC - https://twitter.com/mathews_sun/status/1002603254616911872
Protest in Melbourne - https://twitter.com/WorlMedia/status/1002535779732803585
Flyer in Hollywood - https://twitter.com/RexValachorum/status/1003487380836265985
Fletchers' Shop in Sunderland - https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/1003987740818632704
Tommy Robinson mentioned in EU parlamentary debate by Marcel de Graaff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3CJHqStSg4
The London Economic: Millions of people unwittingly expose themselves as idiots - https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/satire/millions-of-people-unwittingly-expose-themselves-as-idiots/30/05/
Facebook: Police Persecution of Tommy Robinson - https://www.facebook.com/thetommyrobinson/videos/vb.381971441938916/1267955483340503/?type=2&;theater
Edit: AAAAAH SHIT I FORGOT THE PATRONS AGAIN FFFFFFFFF i'm sorry guys
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
Orwellian Police arrest Tommy Robinson for journalism 25.5.2018 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwitkPBsHdo
Tommy Robinson Arrested following Canterbury Court journalism for Rebel Media - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV1U2cWD_rk
Daily Mail: Ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson spared jail for contempt of court - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-4545794/Ex-EDL-leader-Tommy-Robinson-spared-jail-contempt-court.html
BBC: Huddersfield child sex inquiry sees 29 in court - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-39580591
Buzzfeed: Who Is Tommy Robinson And Why Has His Arrest Captivated The Right-Wing Media? - https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/tommy-robinson-arrest?utm_term=.pjkn5jMr0#.itzMElb3d
Judicial College: Reporting Restrictions in the Criminal Courts April 2015 (Revised May 2016) - https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/reporting-restrictions-guide-may-2016-2.pdf
Society Of Editors: Media organisations lose challenge on terror trial restrictions - https://www.societyofeditors.org/soe-news/09-february-2016/media-organisations-lose-challenge-over-terror-trial-media-restrictions
Lost Breitbart Article - http://archive.is/nC2ev
Lost Mirror Article - http://archive.is/zngXo
Lost Russia Today Article - http://archive.is/WwUjR
The Independent: Tommy Robinson arrested for 'breaching the peace' outside court during grooming trial - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/tommy-robinson-arrested-leeds-court-child-grooming-trial-edl-founder-latest-a8368821.html
Evening Standard: Tommy Robinson 'arrested while filming outside grooming trial' in Leeds - https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/tommy-robinson-arrested-while-filming-outside-grooming-trial-in-leeds-a3848486.html
Lauren Southern: Interview w/ Tommy's Team - What Happened That Day - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-OTJrb5TH0
Sikh Awareness Society: SAS reporting outside Leeds Court - 29 in court over 170 charges of sexual exploitation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsMWABPp7eU
peadophile grooming gang's trial start's - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wOtot5z7yA
huddersfield paedophile gang leeds crown court 11/05/2017 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hi14KjS03Zk
Yorkshire Evening Post: Police issue statement after 400 'free Tommy Robinson' protesters march in Leeds city centre - https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-police-issue-statement-after-400-free-tommy-robinson-protesters-march-in-leeds-city-centre-1-9190352
Independent: Tommy Robinson protest: Hundreds demonstrate in Downing Street after far-right figure arrested - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/tommy-robinson-protest-downing-street-whitehall-free-latest-arrest-police-a8371616.html
Protest in NYC - https://twitter.com/mathews_sun/status/1002603254616911872
Protest in Melbourne - https://twitter.com/WorlMedia/status/1002535779732803585
Flyer in Hollywood - https://twitter.com/RexValachorum/status/1003487380836265985
Fletchers' Shop in Sunderland - https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/1003987740818632704
Tommy Robinson mentioned in EU parlamentary debate by Marcel de Graaff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3CJHqStSg4
The London Economic: Millions of people unwittingly expose themselves as idiots - https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/satire/millions-of-people-unwittingly-expose-themselves-as-idiots/30/05/
Facebook: Police Persecution of Tommy Robinson - https://www.facebook.com/thetommyrobinson/videos/vb.381971441938916/1267955483340503/?type=2&;theater
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.