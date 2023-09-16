BREAKING NEWS -- Biden just pooped in his pants again. You can watch it live here and you can smell it here as well - . PEEEEEEEE YEWWWWWWW - Dr Jilly hurry please - it is seeping out of his pants

Poopy Pants Biden continues to poop in his pants on live TV. I heard DR Jilly in on her way with some Depend diapers for the Ole Geezer who has lost all bowel control
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.