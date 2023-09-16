Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING NEWS -- Biden just pooped in his pants again. You can watch it live here and you can smell it here as well - . PEEEEEEEE YEWWWWWWW - Dr Jilly hurry please - it is seeping out of his pants
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
184 Subscribers
197 views
Published 13 hours ago

Poopy Pants Biden continues to poop in his pants on live TV. I heard DR Jilly in on her way with some Depend diapers for the Ole Geezer who has lost all bowel control

Keywords
bidenpantspoopy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket