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Sooo... Lin Wood just dropped in a telgram voicechat i was in, so i recorded it. Crazy !
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160 views • August 06, 2021
Sooo... Lin Wood just dropped in a telgram voicechat i was in, so i recorded it. Crazy !
* please excuse my crazy mouse pointer, i was looking at lots haha
It was on Sqvage Dawg's Telegram Channel, which i love. He is known for this voice chats, but I have only been in 3, incredible that this was the one Lin decided to participate in!
SQvage Dawg: https://t.me/SavageDog2FIVE
https://t.me/SavageDog2FIVE/10841
* please excuse my crazy mouse pointer, i was looking at lots haha
It was on Sqvage Dawg's Telegram Channel, which i love. He is known for this voice chats, but I have only been in 3, incredible that this was the one Lin decided to participate in!
SQvage Dawg: https://t.me/SavageDog2FIVE
https://t.me/SavageDog2FIVE/10841
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