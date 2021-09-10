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Beijing Warns USA: Chinese Warships Coming Soon to Your Doorsteps
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123 views • September 10, 2021
Today on TruNews, China is making it clear to the United States that its continued provocations in the South China Sea will not be tolerated, even as the US Coast Guard cruises through the Western Pacific.

Russian is calling out the US Ambassador over the real reason he was summoned: election interference by the tech giants in the upcoming Duma elections. Republicans have strong reactions to the Biden COVID mandate.

In the final segment, Rick and Doc continue the teaching on The Parable of the Sower, with an interesting interpretation that goes against modern-day Churchianity.

Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/10/21)
Keywords
republicanstrunewschinatech giantsrussianparablerick wilesparable of the sowersouth china seasowerchurchianityraymond burkhart
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy