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International Tribunal, Alfred Lambremont Webre - The New Earth Supra Community that we must create
JoJoSpark
JoJoSpark
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29 views • May 26, 2021
Alfred Lambremont Webre - International Tribunal, Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide & The New Earth Supra Community that we all must envisage and start creating.

Alfred Lambremont Webre is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School and a former Fulbright Scholar. He has taught economics at Yale University and constitutional law at the University of Texas.

To find out more about Alfred's Work you can follow him here:
www.peaceinspace.org
https://peaceinspace.blogs.com/
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/interna...
http://www.UniverseBooks.com
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/univers...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/alfre...
https://www.facebook.com/Alfred.Lambr...
https://www.facebook.com/Exopolitics-...

OminVerse Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com.au/Omniverse-T...

New earth communities

Jo Hi! Please make this Zoom invitation Public, Hope to see you there!

Thank you, Alfred :)

Alfred Lambremont Webre is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Living Platform for a New Earth Community
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/living_...
In English - Every Last Sunday of the Month, For Sunday January 31, 2021 at 10am Pacific time/1pm Eastern time/6pm UTC-GMT/7pm CET/Feb 1, 5:00:00 am AEDT

Topic: Living Platform for a New Earth Jan. 31, 2021 at 10amPST
Time: Jan 31, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633438416...

Meeting ID: 876 3343 8416
Passcode: 903095
One tap mobile
+16468769923,,87633438416#,,,,*903095# US (New York)
+16699006833,,87633438416#,,,,*903095# US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 876 3343 8416
Passcode: 903095
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbWJnbrQKK
Keywords
crimes against humanityinternational tribunal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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