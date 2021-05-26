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International Tribunal, Alfred Lambremont Webre - The New Earth Supra Community that we must create
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29 views • May 26, 2021
Alfred Lambremont Webre - International Tribunal, Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide & The New Earth Supra Community that we all must envisage and start creating.
Alfred Lambremont Webre is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School and a former Fulbright Scholar. He has taught economics at Yale University and constitutional law at the University of Texas.
To find out more about Alfred's Work you can follow him here:
www.peaceinspace.org
https://peaceinspace.blogs.com/
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/interna...
http://www.UniverseBooks.com
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/univers...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/alfre...
https://www.facebook.com/Alfred.Lambr...
https://www.facebook.com/Exopolitics-...
OminVerse Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com.au/Omniverse-T...
New earth communities
Jo Hi! Please make this Zoom invitation Public, Hope to see you there!
Thank you, Alfred :)
Alfred Lambremont Webre is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Living Platform for a New Earth Community
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/living_...
In English - Every Last Sunday of the Month, For Sunday January 31, 2021 at 10am Pacific time/1pm Eastern time/6pm UTC-GMT/7pm CET/Feb 1, 5:00:00 am AEDT
Topic: Living Platform for a New Earth Jan. 31, 2021 at 10amPST
Time: Jan 31, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633438416...
Meeting ID: 876 3343 8416
Passcode: 903095
One tap mobile
+16468769923,,87633438416#,,,,*903095# US (New York)
+16699006833,,87633438416#,,,,*903095# US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 876 3343 8416
Passcode: 903095
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbWJnbrQKK
Alfred Lambremont Webre is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School and a former Fulbright Scholar. He has taught economics at Yale University and constitutional law at the University of Texas.
To find out more about Alfred's Work you can follow him here:
www.peaceinspace.org
https://peaceinspace.blogs.com/
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/interna...
http://www.UniverseBooks.com
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/univers...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/alfre...
https://www.facebook.com/Alfred.Lambr...
https://www.facebook.com/Exopolitics-...
OminVerse Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com.au/Omniverse-T...
New earth communities
Jo Hi! Please make this Zoom invitation Public, Hope to see you there!
Thank you, Alfred :)
Alfred Lambremont Webre is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Living Platform for a New Earth Community
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/living_...
In English - Every Last Sunday of the Month, For Sunday January 31, 2021 at 10am Pacific time/1pm Eastern time/6pm UTC-GMT/7pm CET/Feb 1, 5:00:00 am AEDT
Topic: Living Platform for a New Earth Jan. 31, 2021 at 10amPST
Time: Jan 31, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633438416...
Meeting ID: 876 3343 8416
Passcode: 903095
One tap mobile
+16468769923,,87633438416#,,,,*903095# US (New York)
+16699006833,,87633438416#,,,,*903095# US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 876 3343 8416
Passcode: 903095
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbWJnbrQKK
Keywords
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