RT News - November 3 2024 6AM GMT

Nov 3, 2024
rt.com
With two days to go until the US election, one state is activating its National Guard anticipating possible civil unrest. In an exclusive interview with RT, a US citizen who worked undercover with Russian forces in the Donbass reveals how he was evacuated by special force and why he took the risks he did. Israel's Parliament passes two bills to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency from operating in the West Bank and Gaza - affecting millions of Palestinian children.