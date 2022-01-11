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An unborn baby sings from the womb: LifeSite's official 'Dear Mom' music video
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151 views • January 11, 2022
LSNTV is proud to present its first music video production: "Dear Mom!" Originally written and composed by LSN donor Paul Lubanski, "Dear Mom" is a letter from an unborn daughter to her mother, pleading with her not to go through with an abortion.
Of the song, Mr. Lubanski stated that he felt compelled to share his song with the world through LifeSiteNews, saying that God told him to "call out to LifeSite."
Pregnant? Need Help? Please consider calling the Option Line: 800-712-HELP or text HELPLINE to #313131You can also find our pregnancy resources at lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/abortion/pregnant-need-help/
https://www.banned.video/
LSNTV
Of the song, Mr. Lubanski stated that he felt compelled to share his song with the world through LifeSiteNews, saying that God told him to "call out to LifeSite."
Pregnant? Need Help? Please consider calling the Option Line: 800-712-HELP or text HELPLINE to #313131You can also find our pregnancy resources at lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/abortion/pregnant-need-help/
https://www.banned.video/
LSNTV
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