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What is the origin of the Q Operation?
QanonFAQ
QanonFAQ
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107 views • April 06, 2020
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Why do people describe operation Q as a Controlled Demolition?
There are a few different ways for the global power structure to change. There could have been a sudden takeover from white hats such as a military coup. The route that was taken involved a slower process of winning elections and removing bad actors to secure more power such as the senate and supreme court and forcing resignations of powerful people. Instead of a sudden bomb, there is a slow removal of supports that will lead to clean destruction of the old power structure.
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