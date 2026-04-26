A Direct EMP Attack is not America's Future Dream 4-25-26@6:02 AM Shared 4-26-26

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When something happens, you continue to pray as the Holy Ghost Spirt leads, but you are not to let it dominate or control your life and thoughts. You continue to pray but let these things go into Jesus Christ's hands...always.
A dream from my lovely Jesu Christ about whether the whole nation of America would be struck with an EMP attack. Please take this to Jesus Christ in prayer and try, test and discern it.
Revelation 18:10 Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.
Isaiah 47:5 Sit thou silent, and get thee into darkness, O daughter of the Chaldeans: for thou shalt no more be called, The lady of kingdoms.
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Vicki Parnell
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