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WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 26, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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2086-6PM Trump Sending In Troops As Kenosha Police Tell Armed Citizens To Stop Protecting Property
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth refused to deputize citizens to prevent rioting and mayhem in the city, while police also ordered armed business owners to stop defending their own property. Three people were shot, two fatally, during a second night of chaos in Kenosha that also saw numerous buildings set on fire and properties trashed. The unrest is a reaction to the police shooting of wanted felon Jacob Blake, who fought with police, may have been carrying a knife and was also seen reaching into his vehicle before cops opened fire. With many armed citizens vowing to defend their safety and property from increasingly violent Black Lives Matter agitators, it appears they are not getting much support from authorities. 2086-6PM Trump Sending In The Troops As Kenosha Police Tell Armed Citizens To Stop Protecting Property – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2QrKBJx
GUEST: Lindsay Grathwohl is the youngest daughter of Larry Grathwohl who was the only FBI Informant to infiltrate the Weather Underground Organization in 1969. Larry wrote a book called Bringing Down America which tells his story of his time with the Weather Underground. Larry passed away in 2013, and Lindsay has been ensuring his story remains very much alive and very relevant to what is happening in America today. Lindsay is an activist fighting for the constitution in the belly of the beast itself - San Francisco, California. She was born & raised in the San Francisco East Bay Area and has watched her once beautiful state crumble under socialist policies. Lindsay has organized many rallies in the northern California area, and has attended many rallies all along the west coast. She has faced Antifa many times in the streets of Berkeley, San Francisco & Portland and took part in Trevor Louden's "America Under Siege - Antifa" documentary in 2017 which exposed Antifa's ties to far left radicals with Marxist Communist agendas.
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
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