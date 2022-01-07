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Can You be Successful Without College? | Bruce Goodmansen | Reawaken America Tour Dallas
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Who is going to help your child learn about the hundreds of educational opportunities that are often hidden from sight? Who is going to help your young adult find the right career that will bring about both joy and the perfect income? What? Do you really think the high school guidance counselor, who is responsible for over 500 students, will do a great job? Hardly. No, a counselor’s main focus is on testing, not opportunity training. So the very best person is you! To learn more, check out https://successwithoutcollege.org/
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