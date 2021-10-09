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The Web of Players Trying to Silence Truth -- Limited Time Post from Mercola.com
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90 views • October 09, 2021
Cigarette manufacturers bought "science" for years to keep people believing smoking was not detrimental to one's health. Agricultural chemical companies used "science" to convince us that pesticides and products like Round Up were harmless. Is "science" being bought again to promote and protect EUA COVID-19 treatments and inoculations with media being nothing more than the marketing arm and censor for the same agenda? Who are the current players behind today's manipulated science and news? This video is from mercola.com and was posted for a few days and then removed.
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