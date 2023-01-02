AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Dec. 30, Covid, 5G Radiation Sicknesses. Must see and heed!

Since the Symptoms are nearly the same. ... What is the actual source of CDC's -hyped pandemic? .. and, now the variants and 'long conditions.' ??

Don't miss the last 3 minutes starting just after 9 minutes. Hear and Heed these Realities.

Wanna bet me against every person becoming sick of 'long &/or variant covids' has a cell-phone?

Was it a mere coincidence that ~2 weeks before Covid maladies & deaths broke out in Wuhan China, (late 2020) 5G was promoted and hailed as it was installed and fully activated thruout that area?.

A Misdiagnosis -by design?? -for control? -for depopulation?