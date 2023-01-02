AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Dec. 30, Covid, 5G Radiation Sicknesses. Must see and heed!

Since the Symptoms are nearly the same. ... What is the actual source of CDC's -hyped pandemic? .. and, now the variants and 'long conditions.' ??
Don't miss the last 3 minutes starting just after 9 minutes. Hear and Heed these Realities.
Wanna bet me against every person becoming sick of 'long &/or variant covids' has a cell-phone?
Was it a mere coincidence that ~2 weeks before Covid maladies & deaths broke out in Wuhan China, (late 2020) 5G was promoted and hailed as it was installed and fully activated thruout that area?.
A Misdiagnosis -by design?? -for control? -for depopulation?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.