BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News July 31, 2024 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 9 months ago

July 31, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


An assassination in Tehran- the leader of Hamas - Ismail Haniyeh is targeted and taken out by an Israeli strike. The group pledges a response. The assassination comes hours after Haniyeh was at the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president. Israel attacks a suburb of Beirut, killing three and wounding over 70. The IDF claims it's an intended target, a Hezbollah commander has been eliminated. Malian media says dozens of separatists are killed in a airstrike in the country's North following an ambush on governmental forces. Mali reportedly finding traces of evidence that Ukraine had a hand in the rebel attack.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy