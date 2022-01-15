© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR VITALITY? MEET BIOCHEMIST/METABOLISM EXPERT BELLDON COLME
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • January 15, 2022
"I'VE SPENT A FORTUNE thinking I was doing all the right things, only to discover how out of balance my diet was. YIKES! Not because I ate BAD or the WRONG things, but the balance of my intake was way off!, I was missing important nutrients that were designed by nature to keep me vital.' -Angelica
BELLDON COLME SPEAKES ABOUT REALIGNING OUR HEALTH. Belldonis a leading expert in metabolism, best-selling author, speaker and coach who focuses on balancing body chemistry to help clients reclaim youthful energy, get the body they desire, and achieve optimal wellness goals. As a metabolism expert and the author of No One Ever Got Fat from Calories: The Real Truth Behind Weight Loss, Your Body, and Wellness, Belldon has conducted more than 60 media interviews, including spotlights on ION, CBS and NBC.Belldon began studying the world of cellular biology and metabolism after struggling with obesity and suffering a heart attack at the age of 39. Belldon lost 105 pounds, kept the weight off, and successfully reversed heart disease. Today, he speaks internationally about his simple biochemistry-focused approach and the incredible ways it can change your life.
Belldon Colme / NutritionalFitness https://nutritional.fitness/
Angelica Christi - https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES - NOW IS YOUR TIME TO AWAKEN! https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/book
BELLDON COLME SPEAKES ABOUT REALIGNING OUR HEALTH. Belldonis a leading expert in metabolism, best-selling author, speaker and coach who focuses on balancing body chemistry to help clients reclaim youthful energy, get the body they desire, and achieve optimal wellness goals. As a metabolism expert and the author of No One Ever Got Fat from Calories: The Real Truth Behind Weight Loss, Your Body, and Wellness, Belldon has conducted more than 60 media interviews, including spotlights on ION, CBS and NBC.Belldon began studying the world of cellular biology and metabolism after struggling with obesity and suffering a heart attack at the age of 39. Belldon lost 105 pounds, kept the weight off, and successfully reversed heart disease. Today, he speaks internationally about his simple biochemistry-focused approach and the incredible ways it can change your life.
Belldon Colme / NutritionalFitness https://nutritional.fitness/
Angelica Christi - https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES - NOW IS YOUR TIME TO AWAKEN! https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/book
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.