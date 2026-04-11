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Tucker Carlson is shocked to learn Israel has bombed Saint Peter's burial site
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304 views • 2 days ago

Tucker Carlson is shocked to learn Israel has bombed Saint Peter's burial site

"Has Hezbollah blown up Christian burial sites?"

"No. In fact, the opposite. Hezbollah was protecting the Christian churches."

Source @Real World News

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tucker carlsonisraelsynagogue of satandesecration of christian holy sites
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