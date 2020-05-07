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America - WARNING! - Debt enslavement
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15 views • May 07, 2020
Have you made yourself a slave to the system through your debt? Is there any excuse to work for money? What did Jesus say about oaths? This video explains... ‘In God We Trust’ - errrm... Does America really trust in God?
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