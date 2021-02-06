© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
דרישת חיסון במקומות עבודה - עו"ד סופיה שטיין ועו"ד תמיר טורגל
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
401 views • February 06, 2021
האם מקום העבודה רשאי לדרוש מעובדיו להתחסן
האם מותר למעסיק לפטר או להרע את תנאי העובדים שלא מתחסנים
המורים נדרשו למלא טופס ובו מידע רפואי אישי ובין השאר האם מתכוונים להתחסן – האם זה חוקי
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
האם מותר למעסיק לפטר או להרע את תנאי העובדים שלא מתחסנים
המורים נדרשו למלא טופס ובו מידע רפואי אישי ובין השאר האם מתכוונים להתחסן – האם זה חוקי
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.