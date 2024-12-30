Blind Man Escaped Twin Tower Collapse Via Lessons Learned from Guide Dog - Michael Hingson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We need to be able to control our fear - it doesn’t need to blind us or overwhelm us. This is the wisdom Michael Hingson shares as he discusses his narrow escape from the Twin Towers when they collapsed on September 11, 2001. Michael’s blindness only empowers him as a leader and educator, and he details the incredible lessons he has learned from his beloved guide dogs over the years, and why fear can be used as a valuable tool to survive and adapt. Michael is also the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book, Thunder Dog: The True Story of a Blind Mind, His Guide Dog, & the Triumph of Trust at Ground Zero. He talks about the wisdom we can glean from dogs, who don’t worry about the things they can’t control. Let’s not let fear blind us or overwhelm us - seize the day with confidence and joy!
TAKEAWAYS
Michael survived on 9/11 because he had practiced what he would do with his dog in an emergency situation
Just because someone is different doesn’t mean they’re any less valuable
Disability is NOT a lack of ability
Michael says he doesn’t have different abilities but has the same abilities, with different techniques
