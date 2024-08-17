BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump is Concerned and Disappointed That the Israeli Lobby Isn’t as Powerful Now as It Once Was
385 views • 8 months ago

"15 years ago, if you said anything bad about Israel or the Jewish people, you were finished as a politician, the most powerful lobby in this country by far, was Israel and Jewish people.

Today it's almost like, what happened?

Schumer's like a Palestinian."

Trump preaching to his electoral base. Yeah I always thought the Jews had too little power in the USA/sarc


Source @Real World News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

