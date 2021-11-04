The bread of the real God vs the bread of Satan,Paul's Kabala, the Pharisaic sacrifice to Satan.

Here Im covering various essential elements of the biggest scam of humanity, the reversal of roles of Satan and the real God, promoting Jesus as a Hebrew/Jew JUST in order to impose satanism everywhere and Paul's Kabala (love, light,modesty etc), David's Psalms, all that the american churches promote as Christianity, along with the Kabalistic tree of life which they print on churchian T-Shirts. Just recently another pastor was arrested on pornography charges which is totally normal considering that these pastors preach Kabala and the devilish Tanak, so of course they are under the influence of the devil. The power of Kabala is portraying darkness as light. Explains all the embedded verses in Revelation and the Greek scriptures that promote the Pharisaic promise of the devil that their own messiah will be a mere man from David The embedded satanic Rev 22:16 corresponding to the embedded Isaiah 11:1.