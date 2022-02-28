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Toto loving the 3rd party debt collector with questions
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256 views • February 28, 2022
Resurgent Capital Services
Livonia (serilously) MI
"We’re here to help.
Having a debt in collections is more common than you may realize. We're experts in this field, helping thousands of consumers each month resolve their obligations. Our goal is to make a potentially uncomfortable, discouraging process like debt collection as easy and encouraging as possible."
(Hehe! Ok then.)
Livonia (serilously) MI
"We’re here to help.
Having a debt in collections is more common than you may realize. We're experts in this field, helping thousands of consumers each month resolve their obligations. Our goal is to make a potentially uncomfortable, discouraging process like debt collection as easy and encouraging as possible."
(Hehe! Ok then.)
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