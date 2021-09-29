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Spooner's Strategy to Stop Usurpation
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103 views • September 29, 2021
In his 1850 pamphlet, “A Defence for Fugitive Slaves,” Lysander Spooner gave us a strategy for how to stop unconstitutional acts: resist. But the philosophical foundation he built this on was nothing new under the sun. In fact, the famed anarchist was merely reaffirming the views of leading Founders.
Path to Liberty: September 29, 2021
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Path to Liberty: September 29, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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