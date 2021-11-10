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Walmart Now Selling Survival Food - isles sealed off - They are Preparing for Something Catastrophic
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495 views • November 10, 2021
Something seems to be very wrong at a number of Walmart stores and people are starting to notice. First, several aisles, filled with foods and products, are SEALED-OFF with signs saying they "cannot sell these items at this time." Other aisles are being filled with "SURVIVAL FOODS."
The one-minute and thirty second video below says more in that brief time, than we can write. Give it a watch. Then, PREPARE. Clearly, something wicked this way comes . . . .
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2GML7XrV4w&;t=90s
Hal Turner Radio Show; https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/strange-preps-at-walmart-entire-aisles-with-food-and-goods-sealed-off-no-selling-of-these-items-loads-of-emergency-survival-foods-filling-shelves
The one-minute and thirty second video below says more in that brief time, than we can write. Give it a watch. Then, PREPARE. Clearly, something wicked this way comes . . . .
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2GML7XrV4w&;t=90s
Hal Turner Radio Show; https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/strange-preps-at-walmart-entire-aisles-with-food-and-goods-sealed-off-no-selling-of-these-items-loads-of-emergency-survival-foods-filling-shelves
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