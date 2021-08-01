Electromagnetics Expert breaks down Graphene Oxide in the Vax, and 'Delgado's Bull.'

Q Clearance (Formerly) researcher and electromagnetics expert, Ginny Silcox, joins us once again to discuss an alarming connection - the ingredients in the vaccines, like Graphene Oxide, are turning peoples blood into living high receptivity antenna. And the implications are hellish.You do not want to miss this episode.What the heck is in these vaccines, and what are they doing to us? What can they be used to do to us, later!?All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat