Save Canada's Ostrich Farms! Protests Erupt Over Government Tyranny in Canada | Redacted News

Universal Ostrich Farms, a small remote farm in the beautiful Kootenays of British Columbia, has been ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to cull their entire herd of 400 healthy ostriches—animals they have raised for over 30 years. The farm is in urgent need of support to help cover legal and operational expenses following the court’s devastating decision to destroy their herd. You can support them here: https://saveourostriches.com/





In late 2024, the [Canadian Food Inspection Agency] CFIA ordered the killing of about 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood, B.C... after detecting H5N1 avian flu. The farm fought the order in court, arguing the birds were healthy and that they had made it through the flu and everything was fine.