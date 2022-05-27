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MONKEYPOX already War-Gamed out by the Elites LAST Year in live Simulation!
High Hopes
High Hopes
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311 views • May 27, 2022
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine.
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview with two individuals who have been heavily damaged and disabled by the jab. Their lives have been destroyed yet they're simply called "crazy" by doctors. Must-watch and share interviews!
Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the truth about the Monkeypox craze and how the same big players who simulated Covid-19 in a tabletop exercise came together LAST year in the same live simulation for Monkeypox.
Plus how the Monkeypox is just a coverup for Vaccine-induced AIDS and symptoms, and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!

Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/vax-destroyed-my-life-doctors-calling-me-crazy-2-heavily-damaged-vax-victims-share-their-stories/

DeAnna Lorraine
PARLER: @RealDeAnnaLorraine

www.DeannaLorraine.com
Best-Selling Author, Taking Back America

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v168ag6-monkeypox-already-war-gamed-out-by-the-elites-last-year-in-live-simulation.html
Keywords
current eventsadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriescrazycoverupaidselitesdisabilitysimulationjabwargamesshotinoculationinjectiondeanna lorrainecovidshots firedmonkeypoxvaids
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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